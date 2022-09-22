Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral [Image 3 of 3]

    VIEQUES, PUERTO RICO

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    220922-N-N1809-001 Vieques, Puerto Rico (Sept. 22, 2022) The top four frames show images of coral growing larger and more vibrant on limestone plates housed in a “Coral Ark,” taken every three months between November 2021 and August 2022; the bottom four frames show images of the control group of coral, decreasing in size and dulling in color over time, taken over the same period. Over the past nine months, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists have demonstrated that translocated coral living in the ark housing structures survive 38% more than control group coral translocated with traditional methods. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Baer, Ph.D. student at San Diego State University and University of California, San Diego, with permission/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 18:27
    VIRIN: 220922-N-N1809-001
    Location: VIEQUES, PR 
    This work, Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    environmental
    sustainability
    research and development
    NIWC Pacific
    NAVWAR

