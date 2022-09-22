Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral

220922-N-N1809-001 Vieques, Puerto Rico (Sept. 22, 2022) The top four frames show images of coral growing larger and more vibrant on limestone plates housed in a “Coral Ark,” taken every three months between November 2021 and August 2022; the bottom four frames show images of the control group of coral, decreasing in size and dulling in color over time, taken over the same period. Over the past nine months, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists have demonstrated that translocated coral living in the ark housing structures survive 38% more than control group coral translocated with traditional methods. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Baer, Ph.D. student at San Diego State University and University of California, San Diego, with permission/Released)

