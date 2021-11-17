Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    211119-N-N1809-001 Vieques, Puerto Rico (Nov. 19, 2021) On a “Coral Ark” deployed in offshore waters, coral sit on limestone tiles which attach to the ark frame. Over the past nine months, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists have demonstrated that translocated coral living on the ark housing structures survive 38% more than control group coral translocated with traditional methods. (U.S. Navy photo by John Martin and Lora Pride, science divers, with permission from contractor Jacobs Engineering Group Inc./Released)

