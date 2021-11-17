Navy scientists test a method for healthier, longer-living coral

211117-N-N1809-001 Vieques, Puerto Rico (Nov. 17, 2021) A “Coral Ark” deployed in offshore waters is tethered to the ocean floor. Over the past nine months, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists have demonstrated that translocated coral living in the ark housing structures survive 38% more than control group coral translocated with traditional methods. (U.S. Navy photo by John Martin and Lora Pride, science divers, with permission from contractor Jacobs Engineering Group Inc./Released)

