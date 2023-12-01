Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period 

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to homeport at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2023, following an extended seven month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle, Washington. Following its dry dock period, the Alex Haley will be able to continue operating as the Coast Guard’s primary asset in the Bering Sea with renewed and improved capabilities. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray

