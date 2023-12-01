Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to homeport at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2023, following an extended seven month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle, Washington. Following its dry dock period, the Alex Haley will be able to continue operating as the Coast Guard’s primary asset in the Bering Sea with renewed and improved capabilities. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 19:04
    Photo ID: 7587687
    VIRIN: 230112-G-TR299-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5181
    Size: 20.28 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period
    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period
    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period
    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    Alex Haley
    returns
    Base Kodiak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT