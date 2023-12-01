Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period  [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period 

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard Alex Haley sits dry docked for repairs and maintenance in Seattle, Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 19:05
    Photo ID: 7587741
    VIRIN: 221221-G-G0217-001
    Resolution: 2932x1649
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US
    USCG
    dry dock
    Alex Haley
    returns
    Base Kodiak

