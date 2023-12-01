The Coast Guard Alex Haley sits dry docked for repairs and maintenance in Seattle, Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7587741
|VIRIN:
|221221-G-G0217-001
|Resolution:
|2932x1649
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|KODIAK, AK, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
