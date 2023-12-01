Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crew returns to Kodiak, Alaska, following a 7-month-long maintenance period 

Family and friends welcome home the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Jan. 12, 2023, following an extended seven month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle, Washington. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
