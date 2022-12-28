Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brownsville Native Receives Awards During End of Tour Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Brownsville Native Receives Awards During End of Tour Ceremony

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (December 29, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held an End of Tour ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. After welcoming Tobar and command members, NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni presented Tobar with his awards.

    Tobar, who is from Brownsville, Texas, and a graduate of Lopez High School, earned Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, one for being in the NTAG San Antonio’s top ten Recruiters for Fiscal Year 2022, and the second for his end of tour. Additionally, Tobar achieved the honor of Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

    Tobar is heading to his new command but closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection. “With the time that I have been here, I learned to love recruiting,” said Tobar. “It was like arriving at any other command, you are not sure if you are going to like it, but it comes to a point where you love being there and you don’t want to leave.”

    NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

    (U.S. Navy Photos by Jim Bickford, Executive Assistant, NTAG San Antonio)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7587603
    VIRIN: 221229-N-XY052-1002
    Resolution: 2584x1846
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
