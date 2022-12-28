Brownsville Native Receives Awards During End of Tour Ceremony

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (December 29, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held an End of Tour ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. After welcoming Tobar and command members, NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni presented Tobar with his awards.



Tobar, who is from Brownsville, Texas, and a graduate of Lopez High School, earned Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, one for being in the NTAG San Antonio’s top ten Recruiters for Fiscal Year 2022, and the second for his end of tour. Additionally, Tobar achieved the honor of Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.



Tobar is heading to his new command but closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection. “With the time that I have been here, I learned to love recruiting,” said Tobar. “It was like arriving at any other command, you are not sure if you are going to like it, but it comes to a point where you love being there and you don’t want to leave.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



(U.S. Navy Photos by Jim Bickford, Executive Assistant, NTAG San Antonio)



Date Taken: 12.28.2022