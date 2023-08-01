JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training

Airman 1st Class Austin Conner is helped out of his dry suit by his fellow U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron after conducting ice-rescue training at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US