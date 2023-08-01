JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct ice-rescue training at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

