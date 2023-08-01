Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training [Image 19 of 24]

    JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct ice-rescue training at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7587596
    VIRIN: 230108-F-RJ686-2061
    Resolution: 6604x4407
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    firefighter
    arctic
    JBER
    fire protection specialists
    ice-rescue

