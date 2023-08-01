U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct ice-rescue training at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2023. The JBER firefighters were certified as ice-rescue technicians after having learned and practiced the skills needed to conduct ice-rescue and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7587596
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-RJ686-2061
|Resolution:
|6604x4407
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER Firefighters conduct Ice Water Rescue Training [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
