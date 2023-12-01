137th SOTG validated for joint war fighting functions

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erik Campbell, all source analyst for the 285th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, gathers information to disseminate to mission commanders as part of a Special Operations Task Group during a certification exercise at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Dec. 7, 2022. His role is to gather information and act as a compendium to provide up-to-date operations information. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

