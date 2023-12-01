U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erik Campbell, all source analyst for the 285th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron, Oklahoma National Guard, gathers information to disseminate to mission commanders as part of a Special Operations Task Group during a certification exercise at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Dec. 7, 2022. His role is to gather information and act as a compendium to provide up-to-date operations information. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7586841
|VIRIN:
|221208-Z-AP992-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 137th SOTG validated for joint war fighting functions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
137th SOTG validated for joint warfighting functions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT