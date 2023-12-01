Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th SOTG validated for joint warfighting functions [Image 1 of 4]

    137th SOTG validated for joint warfighting functions

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Murray Ludwig, a combat systems officer with the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard, conducts command and control operations in a tactical secure operations center during a Special Operations Task Group certification exercise at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Dec. 7, 2022. The focus of the SOTG is to integrate multi-domain special operations forces air power into the joint operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

