137th SOTG validated for joint warfighting functions

U.S. Air Force Maj. Murray Ludwig, a combat systems officer with the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard, conducts command and control operations in a tactical secure operations center during a Special Operations Task Group certification exercise at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Dec. 7, 2022. The focus of the SOTG is to integrate multi-domain special operations forces air power into the joint operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US