137th SOTG validated for joint war fighting functions

Special Operations Task Group Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing, conduct command and control operations during a certification exercise at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Dec. 7, 2022. The focus of the SOTG is to integrate multi-domain special operations forces air power into the joint operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
137th SOTG validated for joint warfighting functions
