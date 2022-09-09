Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh

Airmen hold the flag during a stop while the speaker prepares for everyone to gather at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The Ruck March happens every year to remember the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)
