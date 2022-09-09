Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh [Image 4 of 6]

    Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen hold the flag during a stop while the speaker prepares for everyone to gather at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The Ruck March happens every year to remember the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 7586756
    VIRIN: 220909-F-XM554-1091
    Resolution: 7057x4705
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ruck March at Maxwell AFB
    POW/MIA Ruck March
    Missing Man table
    Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh
    POW/MIA Ruck March
    Maxwell Ruck POW/MIA event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Ruck
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT