Airmen hold the flag during a stop while the speaker prepares for everyone to gather at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The Ruck March happens every year to remember the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 7586756 VIRIN: 220909-F-XM554-1091 Resolution: 7057x4705 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman holds flags during POW/ MIA ruck marxh [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.