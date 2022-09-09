Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Ruck March [Image 2 of 6]

    POW/MIA Ruck March

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A group of military members and civilians march at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The event was a Ruck March in remembrance of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action men and women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 7586752
    VIRIN: 220909-F-XM554-1144
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Ruck March [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    Ruck
    Air Force

