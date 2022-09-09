A group of military members and civilians march at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The event was a Ruck March in remembrance of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action men and women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7586752
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-XM554-1144
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Ruck March [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
