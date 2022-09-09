The Missing Man table at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The missing man table has many symbolic references, the most impactful being the chair that will never be seated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7586753
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-XM554-1075
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missing Man table [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
