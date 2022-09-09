The Missing Man table at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The missing man table has many symbolic references, the most impactful being the chair that will never be seated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 7586753 VIRIN: 220909-F-XM554-1075 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.37 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missing Man table [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.