    Missing Man table [Image 3 of 6]

    Missing Man table

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Missing Man table at Maxwell Air Force Base, September 9, 2022. The missing man table has many symbolic references, the most impactful being the chair that will never be seated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau)

    POW/MIA
    Ruck
    Air Force

