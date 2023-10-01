Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Involved in the Local Communities with NAVSTA Rota Community Relations Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Get Involved in the Local Communities with NAVSTA Rota Community Relations Program

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, community relations specialist for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of NAVSTA Rota command headquarters building, Jan. 10, 2023. Tirpu Lucero is getting the COMREL program re-established and is looking for volunteers for various activities and events within the local communities.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7586634
    VIRIN: 230110-N-MG537-2003
    Resolution: 5313x3542
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Get Involved in the Local Communities with NAVSTA Rota Community Relations Program

    Naval Station Rota
    COMREL
    Spain
    community relations

