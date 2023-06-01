Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: PS2 Wilfred Marrero Iglesias [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Rota: PS2 Wilfred Marrero Iglesias

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emely Tran 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Wilfred Marrero Iglesias, assigned to Transaction Service Center (TSC) Naples Detachment Rota, is the military personnel (MILSPERS) leading petty officer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7586633
    VIRIN: 230106-N-DH983-1017
    Resolution: 3757x2505
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Team Rota
    Personnel Support Department
    Transaction Service Center

