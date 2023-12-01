Get Involved in the Local Communities with NAVSTA Rota Community Relations Program

¡Hola! My name is Alejandra Tirapu Lucero and I am the Community Relations Specialist in Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s Public Affairs Office. One of the things that I really love about my job is having the opportunity to promote goodwill in the community. I have only been in this position for a couple of months but have already seen the amazing work that NAVSTA Rota is capable of doing, from toy drives to helping local non-profit associations.



As I continue to find ways to connect our two communities, I would like to share with you different projects that we are working on and that are a great opportunity for people interested in volunteering with Spanish organizations:



Language exchange program: It is important for people learning a new language to practice their conversational skills. We have high schools in the area that are more than happy to welcome American volunteers to speak in English with their students. This is a fun way to get your volunteer hours, but be prepared for all the awkward questions that teenagers will want to ask you!



Maintenance: Do you enjoy cleaning, moving heavy things around, removing weeds from the yard, painting or even chopping wood? In other words, do you want to get your volunteer hours and your workout at the same time? Local associations need help with the maintenance of their buildings so we have what you are looking for!



Sports: Sports is a universal language and one of the best ways to connect different cultures. We have different sport projects at this moment with associations that work with children with special needs and people with disabilities, and we are always looking for volunteers.



Cooking: If you are good at cooking and enjoy sharing your recipes with other people, we need you!



Other skills? If you are good at something and want to share your knowledge with the local community, let us know and we will work on finding opportunities for you to get your volunteer hours while doing something that you enjoy.



If you are interested in getting involved and want to be part of our volunteer distro list, or if you have other ideas that you would like to share with me, contact me at alejandra.tirapulucero.ln@us.navy.mil or at DSN 727-3786.



Our community relations program is still on the early stages, but I feel confident that together we will build a solid foundation for the future and a strong relationship between Americans and Spaniards that will last forever.

