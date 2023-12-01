Team Rota: PS2 Wilfred Marrero Iglesias

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Wilfred Marrero Iglesias, assigned to Transaction Service Center (TSC) Naples Detachment Rota, is the military personnel (MILSPERS) leading petty officer.



“My daily duties at my command are the processing and releasing of all MILPERS transactions that come through,” said Marrero Iglesias. “I am also in charge of making operatives extensions for all commands across the entire fleet, covering over 450,000 Sailors.”



Marrero Iglesias, originally from Puerto Rico, joined Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 in Lemoore, California, after completing boot camp and “A” school. He was stationed in Lemoore for four years before reporting to Rota a year ago. He appreciates the diversity his rate provides him in experience.



“My favorite thing about being station in TSC Rota is the opportunity of learning a whole new set of skills that I didn't had the opportunity to learn before,” he said. “With PSs, every station we go is something totally different from the last one, and being able to be part of TSC Rota and helping with the processing of all Europe overseas entitlements, it has granted me a new set of skills that will be useful for the rest of my career.”



Beside his daily duties, Marrero Iglesias is also the watch bill coordinator, MWR treasurer, NAMRS command representative, command financial specialist, command leave administrator, official mail control officer, safety/emergency management petty officer, and command career counselor.



Outside work, Marrero Iglesias has many hobbies including financial research, stocks, crypto, and more recently, real estate. He also enjoys building computers. He’s not currently taking college classes but he’s hoping to begin pursuing a degree in information technologies with concentration in business management.



Being stationed in Spain has also allowed Marrero Iglesias to travel to new locations.



“My favorite thing by far about being stationed in Spain is the opportunity of traveling and visiting places of the world I would never dream of visiting."

