U.S. Air Force personnel with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and members of the Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement pose for a group photo in front of a C-130J during a partnership outreach at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 6, 2023. These visits help further promote a healthy relationship between allies and strengthen defense institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7586630
|VIRIN:
|230106-Z-FJ284-1134
|Resolution:
|5243x3489
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT