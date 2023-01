U.S. Air Force personnel with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and members of the Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement pose for a group photo in front of a C-130J during a partnership outreach at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 6, 2023. These visits help further promote a healthy relationship between allies and strengthen defense institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 06:18 Photo ID: 7586630 VIRIN: 230106-Z-FJ284-1134 Resolution: 5243x3489 Size: 2.98 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.