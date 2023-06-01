Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement [Image 4 of 12]

    75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement

    DJIBOUTI

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide members of the Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement on a tour of a C-130J aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 6, 2023. These visits help further promote a healthy partnership between allies and strengthen defense institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 06:18
    Photo ID: 7586622
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-FJ284-1150
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

