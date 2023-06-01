75th EAS hosts visit with Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yolanda Galbraith, material management specialist with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, briefs members of the Japanese Deployment Air Force for Counter Piracy Enforcement during a tour of the aircraft maintenance complex at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 6, 2023. These visits help further promote a healthy partnership between allies and strengthen defense institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

