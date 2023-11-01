From left, Lt. Stephen Cezza, security officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dennies Damaso, Capt. David Adams, CFAS, Dalia Mares-McRae, the United Service Organizations Sasebo (USO) center manager, and members from CFAS security pose for a photo Damaso’s acceptance of the USO 2022 Salute to Service Award at CFAS Jan. 11, 2023. Damaso was recognized during the ceremony for exemplifying the eight core values of the USO: Mission First, Do the Right Thing, Respect, Excellence, Collaboration, Accountability, Gratitude, and Innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

