    USO 2022 Salute to Service Award [Image 2 of 4]

    USO 2022 Salute to Service Award

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dennies Damaso with the United Service Organizations (USO) 2022 Salute to Service Award at CFAS Jan. 11, 2023. The award recognizes Sailors for exemplifying the eight core values of the USO: Mission First, Do the Right Thing, Respect, Excellence, Collaboration, Accountability, Gratitude, and Innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:28
    Photo ID: 7586379
    VIRIN: 230111-N-CA060-1016
    Resolution: 3653x2807
    Size: 700.08 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
