Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dennies Damaso with the United Service Organizations (USO) 2022 Salute to Service Award at CFAS Jan. 11, 2023. The award recognizes Sailors for exemplifying the eight core values of the USO: Mission First, Do the Right Thing, Respect, Excellence, Collaboration, Accountability, Gratitude, and Innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

