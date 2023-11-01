Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dennies Damaso speaks during the United Service Organizations (USO) 2022 Salute to Service Award presentation at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 11, 2023. Damaso was recognized during the ceremony for exemplifying the eight core values of the USO: Mission First, Do the Right Thing, Respect, Excellence, Collaboration, Accountability, Gratitude, and Innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:28 Photo ID: 7586380 VIRIN: 230111-N-CA060-1018 Resolution: 5396x2809 Size: 759.48 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO 2022 Salute to Service Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.