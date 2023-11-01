1944 Naval Supply Depot Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Passageway Construction

Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania progress of work on passageway on administration building Aug. 5, 1944.

World War II brought outstanding changes to the Navy’s supply picture. One of the changes was the establishment of great inland depots, fully planned and developed as supply centers with standardized storage buildings to facilitate the best possible use of space, yet situated far enough inland to be safe from naval bombardment.

