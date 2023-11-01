Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1944 Naval Supply Depot Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Passageway Construction [Image 3 of 3]

    1944 Naval Supply Depot Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Passageway Construction

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania progress of work on passageway on administration building Aug. 5, 1944.
    World War II brought outstanding changes to the Navy’s supply picture. One of the changes was the establishment of great inland depots, fully planned and developed as supply centers with standardized storage buildings to facilitate the best possible use of space, yet situated far enough inland to be safe from naval bombardment.

