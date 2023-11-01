Construction progress on temporary administration building on lot 311 at Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 28, 1944. World War II brought outstanding changes to the Navy’s supply picture. One of the changes was the establishment of great inland depots, fully planned and developed as supply centers with standardized storage buildings to facilitate the best possible use of space, yet situated far enough inland to be safe from naval bombardment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7585893 VIRIN: 440628-N-N1901-1002 Resolution: 2857x2334 Size: 0 B Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1944 Construction at Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.