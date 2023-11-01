1942 Construction at Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Administration building 310-A under construction at Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania July 21, 1942. World War II brought outstanding changes to the Navy’s supply picture. One of the changes was the establishment of great inland depots, fully planned and developed as supply centers with standardized storage buildings to facilitate the best possible use of space, yet situated far enough inland to be safe from naval bombardment.
