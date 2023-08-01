New ADC commander highlights bright future for Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas, gives a speech to Airmen and state employees of the Air Dominance Center after he assumed command of the Combat Readiness Training Center Jan. 8, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. “We have forged a name for ourselves as the premier training center for future generations of warfighters, showcased through Sentry Savannah and Agile Flag exercises that have tested the outer limits of our capabilities,” said Thomas, “This is only the beginning, it is time to go full throttle as we continue to showcase ourselves as one of the most important assets the National Guard has in its inventory.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

