    New ADC commander highlights bright future for Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center [Image 8 of 8]

    New ADC commander highlights bright future for Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas, gives a speech to Airmen and state employees of the Air Dominance Center after he assumed command of the Combat Readiness Training Center Jan. 8, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. “We have forged a name for ourselves as the premier training center for future generations of warfighters, showcased through Sentry Savannah and Agile Flag exercises that have tested the outer limits of our capabilities,” said Thomas, “This is only the beginning, it is time to go full throttle as we continue to showcase ourselves as one of the most important assets the National Guard has in its inventory.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 7585866
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-PJ280-2025
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Combat Readiness Training Center
    Chnge of Command
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority

