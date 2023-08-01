U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas, assumes command of the Air Dominance Center (ADC), Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), from Col. Douglas “Atlas” Fike during a change of command ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The previous commander, Col. Douglas "Atlas" Fike, will retire after 22 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:36 Photo ID: 7585864 VIRIN: 230108-Z-PJ280-2021 Resolution: 5104x3809 Size: 4.38 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ADC commander highlights bright future for Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.