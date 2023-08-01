U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas “Atlas” Fike, commander of the Air Dominance Center (ADC), a Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Georgia Air National Guard, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, who will transfer power to Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas, during a change of command ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Fike will retire after 22 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:35 Photo ID: 7585862 VIRIN: 230108-Z-PJ280-2019 Resolution: 5104x3809 Size: 4.63 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ADC commander highlights bright future for Georgia Combat Readiness Training Center [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.