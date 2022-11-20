Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart recipient meets Navy Recruiters

221120-N-RB168-0010 PITTSBURGH (November 20, 2022) Vietnam Veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, shares a laugh with Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ricky Sheldon, during the Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals pregame at Stage AE November 20. Sheldon, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, attended the game as a member of the Pittsburgh Joint Service Color Guard and presented the colors for the national anthem during the NFL Salute to Service game at Acrisure Stadium November 20. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7585541 VIRIN: 221120-N-RB168-0010 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs