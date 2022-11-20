Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    221120-N-RB168-0010 PITTSBURGH (November 20, 2022) Vietnam Veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, shares a laugh with Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ricky Sheldon, during the Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals pregame at Stage AE November 20. Sheldon, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, attended the game as a member of the Pittsburgh Joint Service Color Guard and presented the colors for the national anthem during the NFL Salute to Service game at Acrisure Stadium November 20. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    #steelers #AcrisureStadium #pittsburgh #usnavy #forgedbythesea

