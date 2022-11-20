Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters [Image 2 of 4]

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    221120-N-RB168-0008 PITTSBURGH (November 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ricky Sheldon, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, left, poses for a photo with Vietnam Veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion, Rocky Bleier during the Pittsburgh Steelers pregame at Stage AE. Sheldon attended the game as a member of the Pittsburgh Joint Service Color Guard and presented the colors for the national anthem during the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium November 20. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7585539
    VIRIN: 221208-N-RB168-0008
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 207.34 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters
    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters
    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters
    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart recipient meets Navy Recruiters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #steelers #AcrisureStadium #pittsburgh #usnavy #forgedbythesea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT