221120-N-RB168-0008 PITTSBURGH (November 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ricky Sheldon, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, left, poses for a photo with Vietnam Veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion, Rocky Bleier during the Pittsburgh Steelers pregame at Stage AE. Sheldon attended the game as a member of the Pittsburgh Joint Service Color Guard and presented the colors for the national anthem during the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium November 20. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7585539 VIRIN: 221208-N-RB168-0008 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 207.34 KB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.