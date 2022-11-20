221120-N-RB168-0012 PITTSBURGH (November 20, 2022) Vietnam Veteran and four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, speaks with (from left) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ricky Sheldon, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Chrispen, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Corey Callacki during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals pregame at Stage AE November 20. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh attended the Salute to Service game to present colors during the national anthem and to compete in a punt, pass and kick competition during halftime. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7585543 VIRIN: 221120-N-RB168-0012 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.2 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Bowl Champion, Purple Heart Recipient meets Navy Recruiters [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.