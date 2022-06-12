Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16-foot transonic wind tunnel tested with standard model [Image 11 of 14]

    16-foot transonic wind tunnel tested with standard model

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    The AGARD model in the B configuration, a standard model used to assess and compare the airflow in different wind tunnels and at different times in a single wind tunnel, is installed in the 16-foot transonic wind tunnel at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 29, 2022. The AGARD-B model was used to conduct a checkout of 16T, an operation expected to become an annual occurrence. The model was also used in the C configuration, which includes a tail installed, as part of the checkout. The tunnel is operated by the 716th Test Squadron, 804th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, to conduct aerodynamics effects and store separation testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 10:50
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Propulsion Wind Tunnel Facility (PWT)
    16-foot Transonic Wind Tunnel (16T)
    716th Test Squadron (716 TS)
    AGARD-B Model

