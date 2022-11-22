The AGARD model in the C configuration, a standard model used to assess and compare the airflow in different wind tunnels and at different times in a single wind tunnel, is installed in the 16-foot transonic wind tunnel at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 29, 2022. The AGARD-C model was used to conduct a checkout of 16T, an operation expected to become an annual occurrence. The model was also converted to the B configuration, in which the tail is removed, as part of the checkout. The tunnel is operated by the 716th Test Squadron, 804th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, to conduct aerodynamic effects and store separation testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7585354 VIRIN: 221122-F-KN521-3012 Resolution: 4501x3332 Size: 12.51 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16-foot transonic wind tunnel tested with standard model [Image 14 of 14], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.