Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 pose for a photo in front of a KC-130J aircraft on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 will formally activate as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US