A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 lands on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 will formally activate as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7584732
|VIRIN:
|230106-M-IO954-3100
|Resolution:
|6079x4053
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT