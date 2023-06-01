Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival [Image 6 of 8]

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 lands on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 will formally activate as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7584732
    VIRIN: 230106-M-IO954-3100
    Resolution: 6079x4053
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    C130
    MCBH

