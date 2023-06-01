Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival [Image 7 of 8]

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Andrew Meyers, commanding officer, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, exits a KC-130J aircraft after landing on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. VMGR-153 will formally activate as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:23
    Photo ID: 7584733
    VIRIN: 230106-M-IO954-3156
    Resolution: 5733x3822
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 KC-130J Arrival [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    C130
    MCBH

