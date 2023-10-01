NETC Award Ceremony

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Mr. Michael Elkins, a program analyst supervisor and reclassification lead for NETC’s Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., with a Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his selection as NETC’s fiscal year 2022 junior civilian of the year during an awards ceremony in Pensacola, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

