NETC Recognizes FY-22 Sailors and Civilians of 4th Quarter and the Year

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin, NETC Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. –Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) awarded the Junior and Senior Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and of the Year (SOY) and Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) and of the Year (COY) for 4th Qtr. fiscal year (FY) 2022 and for FY-22 during a ceremony in Pensacola, Fl., Jan. 10, 2023.



Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, NETC, delivered opening remarks and presented accolades to the Sailors and civilians during a ceremony held at NETC headquarters on Naval Air Station Pensacola.



“Congratulations to the awardees and their teammates,” said Garvin. “I think that everyone would say that it takes a team, and the NETC team is world class. Thank you all for everything that you do day-in and day-out to support the training of our Sailors so that they may be ready to fight and win when the Navy and the nation calls.”



Electronics Technician 1st Class Justin Thompson, assigned to NETC Site East in Virginia Beach, Va., was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY-22 Senior SOQ.



Thompson supervised 13 sailors in the successful resolution of 4,751 service requests supporting 48 learning sites across 12 Department of Defense installations. As baseline team lead, his efforts resulted in the successful build of 35 Naval Nuclear Propulsion information computers for submarine learning facility installations, all while updating, patching and maintaining an additional 34 baseline images, used for the deployment of over 2,400 assets across the Hampton Roads area of responsibility.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sharonda McKenzie, also assigned to NETC Site East, was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY-22 Junior SOQ.



McKenzie completed daily remediation checks across Non-classified Internet Protocol, Secure Internet Protocol Router Network and Naval Nuclear Propulsion information networks. She also supervised the reimaging of workstations and installation of software patches, which directly contributed to the remediation of vulnerabilities.



Ms. Kelly Looney, a program analyst for Planning, Metrics, Analytics and Future Capabilities branch (N51) in Pensacola, Fla., was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY-22 Senior COQ.



She demonstrated exceptional performance coordinating and collaborating across the domain to improve performance outcomes aligned to strategic objectives. Looney completely redesigned the dashboard functionality for domain-wide performance of the MyNavy HR strategic goals using Tableau Software to speed up the process of updates and ensure others could complete updates as necessary.



Mrs. Carla Orr, while serving as the Lead Command Quota Control Program Analyst Supply Chain Operations, Norfolk, Virginia, was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY-22 Junior COQ.



Her scope of responsibility included managing, overseeing, reviewing and processing over 12,560 quota requests, emails, and phone calls; tracking and managing over 30 fleet special convening requests; and coordinating quota management and scheduling with over 60 learning centers and learning sites.



Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Andres Derizans, assigned to the NETC’s Supply Chain Operations directorate (N3) in Millington, Tenn., was selected as NETC’s FY-22 Senior SOY.



As a Gunner’s Mate (GM) rating specialist, Derizans led 18 in-rate trainings for 11 GMs, leading to eight qualifications and four warfare qualifications. Hand selected to lead the Combat Systems Production Alignment Conference, he produced immediate results through the planning of future training pipelines for 3,794 Sailors for 11 training commands. He also planned, developed and implemented NETC’s first personnel qualification standard for detailers.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Salena Salinas, assigned to NETC Site East, was selected as NETC’s FY-22 Junior SOY.



Salinas maintained five sites to stay compliant for 35,000 students across 48 buildings. She also managed the electronic key management system and is the lead for NETC Site East’s training program.



Mr. Damon Deloach, a product line analyst for NETC’s Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., was selected as NETC’s FY-22 Senior COY.



Deloach is the Navy’s Inter-Service (ITRO) Production Line Analyst (PLA) and quota manager for the Army and Air Force. He demonstrated outstanding technical acumen and sound judgment while providing direction to the Navy’s ITRO and “Other Service” programs located at multiple sites throughout the United States. He ensured the precise quota management of over 3,500 course reservations for 11 ITRO “A” schools, 283 Army courses and 152 Air Force training courses.



Mr. Michael Elkins, a program analyst supervisor and reclassification lead for NETC’s Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., was selected as NETC’s FY-22 Junior COY.



Serving as the PLA and reclassification program supervisor with Supply Chain Operations, in Millington, Tenn., he led the Reclassification Order Writing transformation initiative. To date, over 1,400 sets of orders were written and released with an average availability to orders released time of 6.71 days, a reduction of thirty-two percent. Maximizing talent management, Sailor satisfaction and needs of the Navy, Mr. Elkins’ efforts resulted in the reclassification of 2,963 Sailors including 1,042 Sailors from Warrior Challenge ratings, 118 Sailor nominations to the submarine community and 179 Sailors to the cryptologic community. Additionally, he managed a team of 7 personnel locally and dozens more throughout the United States.



NETC’s mission is to recruit and hire talented civilians, deliver training and education to transform civilians into Sailors, and distribute accession Sailors to the fleet to maximize readiness and ensure mission success; to provide specialized training and educational tools to advance the personal and professional development of Sailors throughout their career; and serve as the sole claimant for individual training and education and as the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on training and education related matters.



