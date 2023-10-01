NETC Award Ceremony

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Ms. Kelly Looney, a program analyst for Planning, Metrics, Analytics and Future Capabilities branch (N51) in Pensacola, Fla., with a Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her selection as NETC’s 4th Qtr. fiscal year 2022 senior civilian of the quarter during an awards ceremony in Pensacola, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

