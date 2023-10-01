Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    NETC Award Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents Ms. Kelly Looney, a program analyst for Planning, Metrics, Analytics and Future Capabilities branch (N51) in Pensacola, Fla., with a Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her selection as NETC’s 4th Qtr. fiscal year 2022 senior civilian of the quarter during an awards ceremony in Pensacola, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    NETC Recognizes FY-22 Sailors and Civilians of 4th Quarter and the Year

    NETC
    YW264
    Navy Learning

