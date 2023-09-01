Back Blast Area Clear

Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) maintain their proficiency on the Carl Gustaf 84mm Recoilless Rifle on a range at Fort Campbell, KY January 9, 2023.



The Carl G is one of many anti-armor weapon systems that Scouts can effectively employ against a mounted threat. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

