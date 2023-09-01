Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) maintain their proficiency on the Carl Gustaf 84mm Recoilless Rifle on a range at Fort Campbell, KY January 9, 2023.
The Carl G is one of many anti-armor weapon systems that Scouts can effectively employ against a mounted threat. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7584316
|VIRIN:
|230109-A-ZY466-774
|Resolution:
|2048x1452
|Size:
|958.54 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Back Blast Area Clear [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
