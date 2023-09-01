Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back Blast Area Clear [Image 4 of 5]

    Back Blast Area Clear

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) maintain their proficiency on the Carl Gustaf 84mm Recoilless Rifle on a range at Fort Campbell, KY January 9, 2023.

    The Carl G is one of many anti-armor weapon systems that Scouts can effectively employ against a mounted threat. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back Blast Area Clear [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

