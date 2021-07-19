Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training

A crew chief of Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, observes the movement of a bambi bucket while being lowered into water during water bucket training at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., July 19, 2021. Aerial firefighting allows flight crews to move water in a bucket suspended from the helicopter and release it over the site of a fire when required. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

