Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An aircrew of Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, lower a bambi bucket to collect water during water bucket training at Wendhell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., July 19, 2021. Water bucket training provides helicopter crews a safe way to quickly dowse forest and wild fires to support local fire departments when called. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7584169
    VIRIN: 210719-A-HK173-005
    Resolution: 1705x1030
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training
    Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Blackhawk
    Kentucky
    Firefighting
    Army
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT