An aircrew of Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, lower a bambi bucket to collect water during water bucket training at Wendhell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., July 19, 2021. Water bucket training provides helicopter crews a safe way to quickly dowse forest and wild fires to support local fire departments when called. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 13:05
|Photo ID:
|7584169
|VIRIN:
|210719-A-HK173-005
|Resolution:
|1705x1030
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
