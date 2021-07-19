An aircrew of Bravo Company, 2/147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, lower a bambi bucket to collect water during water bucket training at Wendhell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., July 19, 2021. Water bucket training provides helicopter crews a safe way to quickly dowse forest and wild fires to support local fire departments when called. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 13:05 Photo ID: 7584169 VIRIN: 210719-A-HK173-005 Resolution: 1705x1030 Size: 1.6 MB Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard Conducts Aerial Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.