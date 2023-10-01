Peter R. S. Leon Guerrero from the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command has coached eight girls’ high school volleyball teams and nine military volleyball teams. His military teams have won four championships and his high school teams have won three. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
This work, U.S. Army volleyball coach leads 17 teams, nets seven championships across nation
