Peter R. S. Leon Guerrero from the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command has coached eight girls’ high school volleyball teams and nine military volleyball teams. His military teams have won four championships and his high school teams have won three. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 7584165 VIRIN: 011023-A-FJ567-1021 Resolution: 4009x2909 Size: 1.5 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: BARRIGADA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army volleyball coach leads 17 teams, nets seven championships across nation [Image 8 of 8], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.