    U.S. Army volleyball coach leads 17 teams, nets seven championships across nation [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army volleyball coach leads 17 teams, nets seven championships across nation

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Peter R. S. Leon Guerrero (right) from the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command has coached eight girls’ high school volleyball teams and nine military volleyball teams. His military teams have won four championships and his high school teams have won three. Courtesy photo.

    volleyball
    American Soldier
    coach
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command

